Distinguish food weaponisation from security measures: Goyal at G20 meet

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has asserted the need to clearly distinguish between the weaponisation of food supply chains and legitimate measures adopted by countries to address food security requirements.

Addressing the G20 Trade Ministers' meeting in Milwaukee, about 1,200 kms from here, Goyal said the shared objective must be to ensure that food remains a source of security, stability and cooperation.

"Also, underlined that we must clearly distinguish between the weaponisation of food supply chains and legitimate measures adopted by countries to pursue domestic policy objectives and address food-security needs," Goyal said in a post on X.

The minister was speaking at a session on 'Weaponisation of Food through Coercive Trade Action' at the G20 Trade Ministers' Meet on Wednesday.

Earlier, US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer said the US, during its G20 Presidency, has focused over the course of the year on four work streams -- the weaponisation of food, structural excess capacity and production, the Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) principle, and forced labour in global supply chains. "First, the weaponisation of food. Coercive trade actions involving food, agricultural products, and agricultural inputs pose serious consequences for economies and the people in them," Greer said. On structural excess capacity and production, he said that when non-market policies and practices allow production to expand far beyond domestic demand, the consequences spill across borders. "Excess production flows into global markets, putting pressure on producers and workers elsewhere," Greer said.