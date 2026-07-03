Domestic MF inflows bolster Indian markets amid global volatility: Sebi WTM

The popularity of mutual funds has led to domestic institutional investors emerging as a major stabilising force for Indian capital markets, providing resilience amid global volatility marked by outflows in foreign portfolio investments (FPIs), according to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Whole-Time Member Amarjeet Singh.

“Sustained domestic participation has provided an important countervailing force during the outflow of FPIs,” Singh said on Friday at ASSOCHAM’s 17th Mutual Fund Summit in New Delhi. “Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have become an important part of this resilience,” Singh added.

The SEBI official noted that even during heightened global uncertainty in March 2026, domestic institutional investors invested nearly ₹1.43 trillion in Indian equities, while equity mutual funds alone recorded net inflows of about ₹43,000 crore.

Meanwhile, amid geopolitical uncertainties following the US-Iran war, Indian capital markets recorded an FPI outflow of $13 billion in March, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India. The resilience and long-term orientation of domestic investors, led by mutual funds, have become increasingly evident during recent bouts of market volatility, according to Singh. "The mutual fund industry in India has emerged as an important force in our financial market. It is enabling households to participate in long-term wealth creation," Singh said, adding that the industry is allowing ordinary citizens to participate in the country's economic growth.

He also mentioned that investors' patience has been a key factor during turbulent times. Holding-period analysis shows an increasing long-term orientation among retail investors, with over 61 per cent of retail assets under management remaining invested for over 24 months, Singh said. "This is an encouraging sign that mutual funds are increasingly being used to pursue longer-term financial goals rather than short-term market opportunities," he said. However, despite the encouraging trends, significant headroom remains for the penetration of mutual funds in India. Less than 5 per cent of India’s population invests in mutual funds, the official pointed out.

"The (mutual fund) industry's future growth will therefore depend on reaching investors across geographies, income segments and demographic groups," Singh said. At the same time, he cautioned that investment decisions should be guided by financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon, and should not be based on short-term trends currently in fashion. "In an environment where social media can amplify eye-catching returns and drive FOMO (fear of missing out), goal-based products such as life-cycle funds can help investors remain focused on suitable asset allocation and long-term financial objectives," the SEBI official said. After SIPs, Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs), introduced just last year, have also been gaining popularity. There is growing investor appetite for differentiated investment solutions within a well-regulated ecosystem, the official said.