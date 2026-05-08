DPI inclusion gaps remain despite welfare gains, says CEA Nageswaran

India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has transformed welfare delivery, but important gaps remain in digital inclusion, data governance, state-level interoperability, and cybersecurity, cautioned Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday.

Speaking at an Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) conference on DPI and public service delivery, Nageswaran said digital infrastructure, however sophisticated, is not the same as digital inclusion in the fullest sense, spotlighting last-mile barriers for the elderly, low-connectivity regions, and low-literacy groups who cannot reliably access services. “Building the infrastructure is a necessity, but not sufficient. The last major challenge is ensuring that those who most need services are also those who can most easily access them through digital means,” he added.

The CEA said that state-level systems lag in health, education, and land records, fragmenting citizen experience despite central integration. He identified data governance as a second concern, noting that expanding data-sharing across public services requires frameworks for storage, access conditions, and citizen recourse commensurate with the systems. Interoperability across states is "work in progress," as central systems integrate effectively but state-level infrastructure for health, education, land records, and local welfare varies widely, thus shaping the quality of service citizens experience, Nageswaran noted. The CEA said cybersecurity demands sustained focus, given that "larger and more interconnected systems have larger attack surfaces and the sophistication of threats evolves continuously."

These challenges contrast with DPI's transformative welfare impact. According to Nageswaran, the pre-reform architecture featured "considerable scale, but also considerable leakage," with roughly one-third of Public Distribution System spending failing to reach households due to ghost beneficiaries, duplicates, inclusion/exclusion errors, fragmented databases, and weak monitoring — a "significant misallocation of public resources" that left the most vulnerable underserved. Nageswaran noted that inclusion, efficiency, and security are distinct goals, but argued that in India’s case they have become mutually reinforcing. The JAM trinity — Aadhaar, Jan Dhan Yojana, and mobile penetration — has eliminated approximately 100 million ghost beneficiaries, extended social protection to over 940 million citizens, and yielded significant cumulative fiscal savings by replacing leaky intermediaries with real-time, verified transfers.