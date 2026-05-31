Duty concessions for Omani imports under India FTA kick in from June 1

The finance ministry on Sunday issued notification on duty concessions on Omani goods under trade pact with India, which will come into effect from June 1.

The India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed in December last year.

"Provided that the (duty) exemption shall be available only if the importer proves to the satisfaction of the Deputy Commissioner of Customs or Assistant Commissioner of Customs, as the case may be, that the goods in respect of which the benefit of this exemption is claimed are of the origin of the Sultanate of Oman," the finance ministry notification said.

This notification will come into force on the 1st day of June, 2026, it said.