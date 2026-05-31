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Duty concessions for Omani imports under India FTA kick in from June 1

Duty concessions on Omani imports under the India-Oman CEPA come into force from June 1, covering nearly 95% of India's imports from Oman

The recently concluded trade deals included European Free Trade Association (EFTA), United Kingdom, Oman, New Zealand, European Union and an interim trade deal with the US
The India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed in December last year
PTI New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 6:39 PM IST
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The finance ministry on Sunday issued notification on duty concessions on Omani goods under trade pact with India, which will come into effect from June 1. 
The India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed in December last year. 
"Provided that the (duty) exemption shall be available only if the importer proves to the satisfaction of the Deputy Commissioner of Customs or Assistant Commissioner of Customs, as the case may be, that the goods in respect of which the benefit of this exemption is claimed are of the origin of the Sultanate of Oman," the finance ministry notification said. 
This notification will come into force on the 1st day of June, 2026, it said. 
India is offering duty concessions on 77.79 per cent of its total tariff lines (12,556), which covers 94.81 per cent of India's imports from Oman by value. 
For products of export interest to Oman and those that are sensitive to India, the offer is mostly a tariff-rate quota (TRQ) based tariff liberalisation, which includes products like dates, marbles and petrochemical items. 
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Topics :Omantrade agreementsCEPA

First Published: May 31 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

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