E-way bill generation rises 14.5% in June to fourth-highest monthly level

E-way bill generation under the goods and services tax (GST) regime rose to 136.77 million in June 2026, registering a 14.5 per cent increase from 119.46 million in the corresponding month last year. On a sequential basis, e-way bill generation increased 0.5 per cent from 136.08 million in May 2026.

The June tally marks the fourth-highest monthly e-way bill generation since the rollout of GST, indicating continued resilience in the movement of goods and steady tax compliance.

E-way bills are mandatory for the transportation of consignments valued above Rs 50,000 and are widely tracked as a high-frequency indicator of domestic trade activity, supply chain movement and GST compliance.

"June's e-way bill numbers point to sustained resilience in goods movement and steady GST compliance. The fact that generation stayed near record highs suggests that domestic trade activity remains healthy, while also reflecting the growing formalisation of the economy," said Harpreet Singh, Partner, Deloitte. According to Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY India, the consistent expansion in transactional volume, as reflected by the rising number of e-way bills generated, serves as a clear bellwether of the Indian economy's underlying macroeconomic resilience. It underscores that domestic consumption remains structural and robust, effectively insulated from lingering global geopolitical headwinds. "Concurrently, this momentum highlights the success of systematic rate rationalisation. By lowering compliance barriers and streamlining indirect tax structures, the government has successfully broadened the tax base, drawing a significantly higher number of citizens into the formal economic ambit. This twin engine of steady consumer demand and an expanding formal tax compliance net positions the economy exceptionally well for sustained, long-term growth."