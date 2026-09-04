E-way bills rise 7.7% to 139.08 mn in August, third highest on record

E-way bill generation rose 7.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 139.08 million in August, making it the third-highest monthly count on record and signalling sustained momentum in goods movement and the formal economy. An e-way bill is an electronically generated document required under the GST regime for the movement of goods valued at more than Rs 50,000, subject to specified conditions and exceptions.

The August figure was 9.95 million higher than the 129.13 million e-way bills generated in August 2025. On a sequential basis, however, e-way bill generation declined marginally by 0.51 per cent from 139.79 million generated in July, the second-highest monthly count on record.

Only March, with 140.60 million e-way bills, and July have recorded higher monthly counts. The sustained high level of e-way bill generation assumes significance as e-way bills are considered an important indicator of economic activity, consumption and trade. A higher number of e-way bills generally points to increased movement of goods and greater participation of businesses in the formal economy. Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner at EY India, said the sustained rise in e-way bill generation reflected the continued growth momentum in India’s organised economy. “The consistent upward trend is a strong signal of underlying economic resilience, driven by improved compliance, formalisation of business activity, and steady consumption demand across sectors,” Agarwal said.

He added that GST collections could receive a further boost as the country enters the festive season, which has historically been associated with higher consumer spending and business activity. “Building on this positive trajectory, it is reasonable to expect that collections in September are likely to be even more robust, as the country moves into the festive season,” he said. Harpreet Singh, partner at Deloitte, said the third-highest monthly e-way bill count in August pointed to sustained momentum in goods movement and formal economic activity ahead of the festive season. “With March and July also posting record highs, this trend suggests consumption and inter-state trade remaining resilient, which is likely to translate into strong GST collection numbers in the coming months,” Singh said.