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ECL shift may hit banks' CET-1, raise credit costs in initial years: Report

RBI's new expected credit loss framework may lower CET-1 ratios and increase provisioning in early years, though banks are likely to absorb the impact over time

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
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The RBI’s directions introduce a three-stage asset classification structure for provisioning, based on probability of default (PD), loss given default (LGD), and exposure at default (EAD)
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 6:46 PM IST
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The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) final directions on the expected credit loss (ECL) regime could result in a one-time net impact of up to 120 basis points (bps) on banks’ Common Equity Tier 1 (CET-1) ratios, though the effect is unlikely to materially alter their credit profiles, Crisil Ratings said. Meanwhile, ICRA said the transition to the ECL-based framework is expected to push up credit costs in the initial years, with the impact varying across banks depending on asset quality, provisioning buffers, and portfolio mix.
 
Banks will, however, be able to absorb the impact over four fiscals, while additional advance provisioning could further cushion the effect. Given healthy capitalisation buffers, the sector’s credit profiles are expected to remain stable.
 
The RBI’s directions introduce a three-stage asset classification structure for provisioning, based on probability of default (PD), loss given default (LGD), and exposure at default (EAD), with differentiated provisioning requirements across stages. Stage 1 assets will require provisioning based on 12-month expected credit losses, while Stage 2 and Stage 3 assets will require lifetime expected credit loss provisioning, increasing the burden as loans migrate across stages. The norms also prescribe minimum provisioning thresholds across asset classes to ensure prudence.
 
Subha Sri Narayanan, director, Crisil Ratings, said, “As banks migrate from the existing incurred-loss-based model to a forward-looking ECL framework for provisioning, the gross impact on their CET-1 ratio is expected to be up to 170 bps for most, varying based on portfolio composition, past asset quality track record, and existing provisioning levels. However, with a few large banks having sizeable contingency provisioning and some others bolstering theirs, the net impact factoring in provisions made till date is expected to be significantly lower at up to 120 bps.”
 
“The transition to the ECL framework could lead to an increase in credit costs in the initial years, with the extent of impact varying across banks based on their asset quality, provisioning buffers, and portfolio mix,” ICRA said.
 
For Stage 1 assets, incremental provisioning requirements are likely to remain limited, as most products already carry ECL floors similar to existing income recognition, asset classification, and provisioning norms. However, the impact will be more visible in Stage 2 assets, which are currently classified as standard and carry lower provisions. ICRA estimates this could reduce the sector’s reported CET-1 ratio by around 10–20 basis points.
 
For Stage 3 assets, incremental provisioning needs are expected to remain limited. However, sanctioned but undisbursed exposures could add to provisioning requirements, potentially affecting CET-1 ratios by 5–20 basis points if they account for 10–20 per cent of fund-based exposures. Off-balance-sheet items, such as non-fund-based limits and derivatives, may also have some impact, though this is difficult to quantify. Overall, ICRA estimates that the proposed ECL norms could reduce reported core capital ratios by less than 150 basis points.
 
ICRA noted that the RBI has provided a glide path till FY31 to absorb the transitional impact, allowing banks to phase the effect on CET-1 capital over time. Under the transitional arrangement, CET-1 ratios are estimated at 9.6 per cent in FY28, moderating to 8.4 per cent by FY31, compared with 8.0 per cent without such relief.
 
The agency added that banks could spread the impact of additional ECL provisioning on existing exposures over the transition period ending March 31, 2031, while provisioning under the new framework will apply to both existing and new exposures from April 1, 2027.
 
ICRA also said lenders with higher exposure to relatively riskier segments may see greater incremental provisioning requirements, particularly as accounts move from Stage 1 to Stage 2 and Stage 3, which require higher provisioning coverage.
 

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Topics :Crisil ratingsBanking sectorRBI

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 6:46 PM IST

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