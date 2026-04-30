ECL shift may hit banks' CET-1, raise credit costs in initial years: Report

The RBI’s directions introduce a three-stage asset classification structure for provisioning, based on probability of default (PD), loss given default (LGD), and exposure at default (EAD), with differentiated provisioning requirements across stages. Stage 1 assets will require provisioning based on 12-month expected credit losses, while Stage 2 and Stage 3 assets will require lifetime expected credit loss provisioning, increasing the burden as loans migrate across stages. The norms also prescribe minimum provisioning thresholds across asset classes to ensure prudence.

Subha Sri Narayanan, director, Crisil Ratings, said, “As banks migrate from the existing incurred-loss-based model to a forward-looking ECL framework for provisioning, the gross impact on their CET-1 ratio is expected to be up to 170 bps for most, varying based on portfolio composition, past asset quality track record, and existing provisioning levels. However, with a few large banks having sizeable contingency provisioning and some others bolstering theirs, the net impact factoring in provisions made till date is expected to be significantly lower at up to 120 bps.”