By Ruchi Bhatia

Indian firms need to boost wages to underpin consumer demand and economic growth, at a time when private investment is gaining momentum, a top finance ministry official said.

“From April onwards, we feel that the tide, in some sense, has turned,” Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur told an industry event in New Delhi on Thursday, referring to investment. At the same time, she urged businesses to look at the “stagnation of wages,” saying higher incomes would stimulate demand.

Indian households’ purchasing power has been squeezed by inflation and rising borrowing costs, with little in the way of pay rises to provide relief. While the economy has been supported by government infrastructure spending, a revival of private investment would provide further impetus to growth, the secretary said.

India’s average monthly earnings for regular salaried workers advanced about 5% a year in 2023 and 2024, government data show. Yet, adjusted for inflation, earnings were essentially flat over those two years. Pressure is intensifying again, too, with consumer inflation accelerating to 6.09% in October and food inflation at 8.94%. Households have increasingly turned to borrowing to support spending, adding to questions about the durability of consumption, which accounts for about 60% of gross domestic product. Thakur said private investment initially appeared to be picking up in only a few sectors, but subsequent monthly data showed the improvement becoming more broad-based. Stronger wages could reinforce that recovery by generating demand, she said, urging businesses to view the issue from a “virtuous cycle perspective.”