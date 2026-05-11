Economists see FY27 CAD widening as oil shock, remittance risks mount

Consequently, the think tank has recommended tighter origin rules and the exclusion of precious metals from future trade agreements to safeguard India's trade balance.
Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said the CAD could widen to 1.7 per cent of GDP in FY27 in a baseline scenario where crude averages $85 a barrel. “Measures to moderate demand for fuels while prices are elevated would certainly help to contain the increase in the CAD. With a feared El Nino, rural demand for gold may anyway be muted this year,” she added.
Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, noted that the CAD could widen to around 2.4 per cent of GDP in FY27 if crude averages about $90 a barrel, up from roughly 0.9 per cent in FY26. On reserves, she noted, “India’s foreign exchange reserves remain adequate at present” and the import cover is still comfortable, but “the cushion has undeniably narrowed”, making the external sector more vulnerable than it was a year ago.