Economists see FY27 CAD widening as oil shock, remittance risks mount

India’s current account deficit (CAD) could widen markedly in Financial Year 2026-27 (FY27) as the West Asia conflict lifts crude prices, squeezes remittances and weakens export growth, economists reckoned, while some warn that the bigger risk may lie on the capital account side. Estimates for the CAD range from 1.5 per cent to as high as 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Crisil on Monday projected the current account deficit at 2.2 per cent of GDP in FY27, up from 0.8 per cent in FY26, and revised its Brent crude forecast to $90-95 a barrel from $82-87 earlier, warning that higher oil, gas and fertiliser prices would put further pressure on the import bill.

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran in early May reckoned that the conflict poses a multi-channel macroeconomic challenge for India that could potentially widen the current account deficit (CAD) to over 2 per cent of GDP in FY27 from less than 1 per cent in FY26, describing the situation as one marked by a "low simmer or high flame" standoff.

“With a prolonged conflict and resulting disruption to oil and gas production and other economic activities in West Asia, the economic growth of the region will get hampered. Hence, remittances coming to India from West Asia could also get impacted,” said its latest India outlook report.

For now, economists broadly agree that FY27 is shaping up to be a tougher year for the external account than FY26. The exact CAD number will depend on crude’s trajectory and the duration of the West Asia conflict.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said that the current account deficit could be in the 1.5-2 per cent range in FY27, driven by a wider trade deficit and lower remittances from the Gulf. “But we are seeing some support coming from exporters of services in the form of IT,” he added.