Govt raises export duty on diesel, aviation fuel; scraps petrol levy

The government has revised export duties on petroleum products, raising the levy on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) exports while completely withdrawing the duty on petrol exports.

The export duty on diesel has been increased to ₹11.50 per litre from ₹8.50 per litre, while the duty on ATF exports has been raised by 50 paise per litre to ₹11 per litre from ₹10.50 per litre. The government has withdrawn the ₹2.50-per-litre duty on petrol exports, bringing the levy to nil.

The revised rates, notified on October 31, will be applicable for the next fortnight.

The levies on exports of petrol, diesel and ATF were introduced on March 27, 2026, as part of measures to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by discouraging exports amid the West Asia crisis.