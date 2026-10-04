Niti Aayog member Rajiv Gauba calls for light-touch regulation for growth

India needs a decisive shift towards light-touch regulation to sustain the high growth required for Viksit Bharat by 2047, Niti Aayog Member Rajiv Gauba said on Saturday.

Addressing a plenary session on “Regulatory Oversight in an Age of Disruption” at the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave, Gauba said the challenge for policymakers was not to choose between regulation and growth, but to develop regulations that manage risks while supporting innovation, competition and investment.

He said the goal should be a state that is “firm where risks are high, and light-touch where risks are low”, but predictable in both cases.

Gauba said regulatory requirements should be calibrated to the nature and consequences of the risks involved. Regulators must carefully assess whether new rules are warranted before intervening in new and rapidly evolving sectors and avoid attempting to prescribe solutions for every possible failure, he added.

He also called for greater coordination among regulators to address overlapping mandates, avoid duplication and close regulatory gaps as businesses increasingly operate across traditional regulatory domains. Gauba said regulatory independence must go hand in hand with accountability. While regulators need autonomy to take difficult decisions free from undue influence, public confidence requires transparent decision-making, clear procedures, effective review mechanisms and accountability for regulatory performance. He also stressed the need to strengthen the capacity of the state as markets and technologies become more sophisticated. Regulators need specialised expertise, he said, calling for stronger analytical capabilities, specialised talent and structured engagement with industry, academia and technology institutions.