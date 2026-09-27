Centre directs captive coal plants to maintain stocks, boost supply

The power ministry has invoked Section 11 of the Electricity Act to issue directions to captive coal-based generating stations of 50 MW and above capacity, mandating them to operate and generate power to the maximum extent of their available capacity.

Section 11 empowers the government to direct power-generating companies to operate their plants in accordance with government instructions during extraordinary circumstances.

“Considering the prevailing demand-supply scenario and the expected rise in electricity demand in the coming months, the Ministry of Power is undertaking various measures to ensure adequate supply of electricity to consumers,” the ministry said in a notification.

It added that, to optimise the availability of electricity generation, it is imperative that the entire capacity of all sources of electricity generation, including captive generating plants, is utilised to the maximum extent.