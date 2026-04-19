Weekly economy wrap: Inflation uptick, monsoon fears weigh on outlook

India’s economic signals this week pointed to a mixed and increasingly fragile near-term outlook, shaped by emerging risks on both domestic and global fronts. Early warnings of a sub-par monsoon, persistent inflationary pressures, and spillovers from the ongoing West Asia crisis have begun to influence macroeconomic indicators, even as policymakers attempt to sustain growth momentum.

IMD forecasts sub-par monsoon

India is likely to witness a below-average monsoon in 2026 after two consecutive years of above-normal rainfall. The India Meteorological Department has projected rainfall at around 92 per cent of the long-period average, raising concerns for the farm sector, which remains heavily dependent on seasonal rains. A weaker monsoon could dampen rural incomes and demand, while also exerting pressure on food prices in the months ahead.