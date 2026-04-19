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Weekly economy wrap: Inflation uptick, monsoon fears weigh on outlook

Economy wrap April 13-19: Rising fuel-led inflation, job market stress and West Asia risks cloud near-term outlook even as government attempts to sustain growth momentum

inflation
While retail inflation remains within the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort band, the trajectory suggests building pressures. (File image)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 1:15 PM IST
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India’s economic signals this week pointed to a mixed and increasingly fragile near-term outlook, shaped by emerging risks on both domestic and global fronts. Early warnings of a sub-par monsoon, persistent inflationary pressures, and spillovers from the ongoing West Asia crisis have begun to influence macroeconomic indicators, even as policymakers attempt to sustain growth momentum.
 
IMD forecasts sub-par monsoon
 
India is likely to witness a below-average monsoon in 2026 after two consecutive years of above-normal rainfall. The India Meteorological Department has projected rainfall at around 92 per cent of the long-period average, raising concerns for the farm sector, which remains heavily dependent on seasonal rains. A weaker monsoon could dampen rural incomes and demand, while also exerting pressure on food prices in the months ahead.
 
Inflation pressures build up
 
The impact of the West Asia crisis has started reflecting in domestic prices. Retail inflation edged up to 3.4 per cent year-on-year in March, driven largely by food items. While this remains within the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort band, the trajectory suggests building pressures.
 
More notably, wholesale price inflation posted a 38-month high of 3.88 per cent in March, primarily due to rising fuel and input costs. This points to potential pass-through effects into retail prices, especially if global energy markets remain volatile.
 
India slips to sixth-largest economy
 
India’s ranking in nominal GDP terms slipped to sixth place, with the UK moving ahead, according to the International Monetary Fund. The shift appears to be driven largely by currency movements and relative changes among major economies, rather than any fundamental weakening of domestic growth.
 
Unemployment rises to five-month high
 
The unemployment rate climbed to 5.1 per cent in March, marking a five-month high and signalling softening labour market conditions. This trend coincides with concerns over rural demand, particularly in light of the monsoon outlook, and could weigh on consumption patterns if sustained.
 
Trade deficit narrows
 
India’s trade deficit narrowed to $20.98 billion in March, aided by a moderation in imports. Ongoing tensions in West Asia could disrupt shipping routes and energy supplies, potentially reversing recent gains in trade stability.
 
Government steps in on external vulnerabilities
 
In response to rising shipping insurance costs linked to West Asia crisis, the government is planning a ₹13,000 crore insurance pool aimed at cushioning exporters and importers. At the same time, India is exploring alternative LNG sourcing strategies to mitigate risks from supply disruptions, highlighting a sharper policy focus on energy security.
 
Infrastructure and energy push continues
 
Even as risks mount, the government continues to lean on public investment to support growth. The extension of PMGSY-III with an outlay of ₹83,977 crore is expected to boost rural connectivity and employment. In parallel, plans to expand LPG pipeline infrastructure, with an estimated investment of ₹12,500 crore, signal a sustained push towards improving energy logistics and efficiency.
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Topics :India economyeconomymonsoon forecast IMDCPI InflationWPI inflationUnemployment in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

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