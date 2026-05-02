ED attachments up 170% to ₹81k cr in FY26; ₹63,142 cr returned to victims
The ED has a conviction rate of 94 per cent and is confident that out of more than 2,400 cases now pending before trial courtsMonika Yadav
The ED has a conviction rate of 94 per cent and is confident that out of more than 2,400 cases now pending before trial courtsMonika Yadav
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: May 02 2026 | 12:08 AM IST