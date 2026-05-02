ED attachments up 170% to ₹81k cr in FY26; ₹63,142 cr returned to victims

In a landmark real estate matter in Udaipur, the ED facilitated the release of attached properties to over 200 homebuyers, an effort that drew appreciation from the Supreme Court. In the case of PACL Limited, assets worth approximately ₹15,581 crore have been restituted through the Justice R M Lodha Committee for distribution to hundreds of thousands of investors, he said. The ED filed 812 prosecution complaints, including 155 supplementary complaints under the PMLA, during this financial year — nearly twice that of the previous year. To put this in perspective, out of all the prosecution complaints ever filed by the ED, over 41 per cent have been filed in just the last two years.