Edible oil imports rise 3% in FY26 on Nepal duty-free surge: Industry body

India's edible oil imports rose 3 per cent to 166.51 lakh tonnes in the 2025-26 fiscal year, driven largely by a sharp jump in duty-free imports from Nepal, industry body Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said on Tuesday.

Imports had stood at 161.82 lakh tonnes in the prior fiscal year.

Nepal, which enjoys zero-duty access to Indian markets under the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) agreement, exported 7.36 lakh tonnes of edible oils to India during the year, more than double the 3.45 lakh tonnes shipped in the previous fiscal, a rise of 113 per cent.

Refined soybean oil made up the bulk of Nepal's exports to India, with smaller volumes of sunflower oil, RBD Palmolein and rapeseed oil also traded.

"The surge in duty-free imports of refined oils from Nepal substantially contributed to the increase in India's total edible oil imports during the year," SEA said in a statement. The association said that without the SAFTA arrangement, overall imports would likely have fallen short of the previous year's level despite rising domestic demand, even as higher international prices and a weaker rupee against the dollar increased import costs. India remains heavily dependent on overseas supplies, with domestic production meeting only around 40 per cent of total edible oil requirements. Low oilseed yields, fragmented landholdings, limited irrigation and a policy tilt toward wheat and rice cultivation have constrained domestic output growth, SEA said.