Why El Nino could become India's next growth and inflation challenge

India may be heading into a two-front economic challenge: global commodity volatility linked to tensions in West Asia and rising weather risks at home.

The southwest monsoon has stalled over southern Maharashtra, leaving the country with a 41 per cent rainfall deficit between June 4 and June 18, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The country received only 42.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 72.2 mm during the period. The regional picture appears uneven but worrying. Rainfall deficits stood at 67 per cent in central India, 42 per cent in east and northeast India, 22 per cent in the southern peninsula and 6 per cent in northwest India.

The concern has intensified after IMD projected monsoon rainfall at 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) for 2026 — which, if realised, would mark India’s first below-normal monsoon in three years and its weakest forecast since 2015. So, the question is, could El Nino evolve into a broader macroeconomic shock affecting growth, inflation, consumption, and policy decisions? If India enters a weak monsoon phase under El Nino conditions while already facing global commodity uncertainty, could weather become the next major macroeconomic risk to growth, inflation, and rural demand? Why weather still matters to India’s economy India’s economy is far less agriculture-driven than it was decades ago, but weather continues to influence incomes and prices.

Agriculture’s contribution to gross domestic product ( GDP ) has fallen sharply over time and now stands at around 14-16 per cent, while services account for more than half of gross value added. Yet agriculture continues to influence household incomes, consumption and inflation through its large employment base. Dr Apoorva Javadekar, chief economist at Muthoot FinCorp Ltd, said agriculture employs 45 per cent of the workforce. “Historically, agriculture has contracted by 1 per cent in El Nino years versus 4.5 per cent growth in non-El Nino years, a swing that translates into roughly 0.9 percentage points of lost GDP growth," he told Business Standard.

That said, structural changes have reduced some of India’s weather dependence. Javadekar noted that irrigated land has increased from 40 per cent to 55 per cent over the last two decades, while allied activities such as livestock and fisheries now account for nearly 45 per cent of agricultural GVA. Rajeev Sharan, head of research at Brickwork Ratings, said transmission channels like food inflation, rural incomes, and private consumption remain firmly monsoon-linked. “Food carries roughly two-fifths of the weight in India's CPI, meaning a rainfall shortfall quickly becomes an RBI problem," he told Business Standard. Weak monsoon could hit farms — and then spread through the economy Experts say the biggest risk may not remain limited to agriculture.

Jitendra Tanwar, founder and managing director at Namdev Finvest, said rain-fed crop regions remain the most vulnerable. “The most vulnerable segments are clear. Rain-fed agriculture belts that depend on kharif crops -- pulses, oilseeds, coarse cereals, and to a significant extent sugarcane-linked enterprises in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- face the sharpest immediate impact.” But the effect does not stop at farm output. “The first is immediate: farm income contracts and rural consumption slows. The second, which arrives roughly two to three months later, is the working capital squeeze on non-farm MSMEs that are deeply embedded in the agricultural ecosystem," he told Business Standard.

He further added that local traders, repair shops, cold storage operators and input suppliers absorb the stress within weeks of a weak harvest. “The entrepreneur loses the working capital he spent all year building up. That is the real cost—not just a dip in income, but a reset of progress.” Inflation could emerge as the bigger challenge While growth concerns matter, inflation may become the more immediate policy problem. Sharan said rainfall below the 90 per cent LPA threshold could affect food output and weaken rural demand. “El Nino would act as a clear drag on India’s economy this year, mainly through food production, rural demand and inflation.”

Rain-dependent crops, including pulses, oilseeds, vegetables and coarse cereals, are expected to face the sharpest pressure. “Weaker rainfall would put upward pressure on prices by squeezing supplies of pulses, vegetables and oilseeds, while also eroding rural purchasing power and slowing demand for tractors, two-wheelers, and mass-market consumer goods," he said. Tanwar said inflation pressure becomes more severe for smaller businesses. “Food inflation in a weak monsoon year does two things simultaneously: it raises input costs for small food processors, traders, and agri-linked manufacturers, and it compresses the disposable income of rural households.” “This pincer effect—higher input costs, softer demand and tighter credit—is what makes a weak monsoon year genuinely difficult for the MSME sector, not just the farm sector.”

Dr Javadekar warned that inflation risk could intensify because buffer mechanisms remain uneven. “Vegetables, pulses, and oilseeds, for which no buffer stock mechanism exists, will drive food inflation, compounded by elevated fertiliser prices stemming from the West Asia conflict and strong MSP increases recently announced by the government.” Is India better prepared this time? Not all experts expect a repeat of past El Nino shocks. Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings, said India enters this phase with stronger buffers. “India seems better placed to handle this situation than in some past El Nino episodes. Reservoir levels are better compared to past El Nino years, and robust food grain buffer stocks should help somewhat cushion inflationary risks," she told Business Standard.

She added that government contingency planning may reduce disruptions. CareEdge’s state analysis shows uneven resilience. Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh appear more vulnerable because of lower irrigation coverage and greater dependence on water-intensive crops, while Gujarat, Telangana, Haryana and Rajasthan appear relatively better prepared. India also has sizeable food reserves. According to Javadekar, FCI’s wheat and rice buffer stocks total around 122 million tonnes—equivalent to several months of public distribution and food security requirements. What policymakers should watch now Experts say the next few weeks will be critical. Sharan said, “First, IMD's end-June forecast on the onset of El Nino is critical.” He added that rainfall distribution in July and August and weekly kharif sowing progress will provide the earliest signals of economic stress.