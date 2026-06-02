El Nino's local impact may outweigh overall monsoon deficit, warn experts

“Basically, what it wants to highlight is that we always talk about all-India rice production, etc, which might not fall by much, but at the local level, things might get extremely bad for small farmers. Overall, the negative impact on GDP might not be significant, but typically in an El Nino year, the localised impact can be immense, which we need to watch out for,” Rajeevan cautioned.
It will be these small but significant local impacts, which might get lost in the aggregate numbers, that will determine how rural India fares during the remaining part of FY27.