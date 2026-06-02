El Nino's local impact may outweigh overall monsoon deficit, warn experts

“But the only thing we don't know is what the spatial distribution of rainfall will be and how evenly it will be spread. Typically, in an El Nino year, central India, the northern parts of the peninsula and the southern peninsula are the areas where we normally have a difficult monsoon season, but the North-East will have good rainfall, where we can also expect some floods. Also, monsoon breaks will be longer this year due to El Nino,” he added.