Energy stress, weak monsoon to slow India's growth to 6.6% in FY27: S&P

S&P Global Ratings has projected India’s economic growth to moderate to 6.6 per cent in 2026-27 (FY27), citing energy stress and the possibility of a sub-par monsoon. The forecast is lower than the recorded 7.7 per cent growth in FY26.

“We project real GDP (gross domestic product) growth will slow to 6.6 per cent in the financial year ending in March 2027, compared with 7.7 per cent in FY26, amid the energy stress, expectations of a sub-par monsoon, and slowing global growth,” the agency said in its report titled Economic Outlook Asia-Pacific Q3 2026: AI-Exposed Markets To Outperform, which was released on Wednesday.

While the announcement of an interim peace deal between the US and Iran has softened crude oil prices, energy stress is likely to weigh on the economy until damaged energy infrastructure in West Asia returns to normal. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a below-normal monsoon for 2026, projecting rainfall at 90 per cent of the long period average (LPA) because of El Niño conditions. S&P’s growth forecast for FY27 is in line with that of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The ratings agency expects growth to improve to 7.2 per cent in FY28 and 7 per cent in FY29. The energy stress is also expected to push up inflation following increases in retail fuel prices.

“We project consumer inflation will rise to 5.1 per cent this fiscal year as manufacturers pass on higher energy costs to consumers, alongside recent increases in administered prices such as petrol, diesel and cooking gas,” the report said. India’s retail inflation averaged around 2 per cent in FY26. The expected rise in inflation could prompt the RBI to tighten monetary policy. S&P expects the central bank to raise the policy repo rate by 25 basis points in the second half of FY27. The agency also expects the repo rate to remain at 5.50 per cent over the following two financial years and ease to 5.25 per cent only in FY30.