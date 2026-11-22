India's engineering goods exports grew 36 per cent year-on-year to USD 12.74 billion in October, helped by a favourable base, a sharp rise in shipments to the US and higher exports of iron and steel, copper, electrical machinery and automobiles, EEPC India said on Sunday.

Engineering exports stood at USD 9.37 billion in October 2025. Monthly shipments have remained positive so far in the current fiscal.

The US remained the top destination, with exports rising 62 per cent to an estimated USD 2.26 billion from USD 1.39 billion a year earlier.

Shipments to the UK grew 46.3 per cent to USD 499 million, while those to China surged 88.9 per cent to USD 479 million. Exports to Germany rose 33.5 per cent to USD 452.3 million.

Exports to Singapore, South Korea, Mexico and Malaysia jumped 42.3 per cent, 38 per cent, 82.4 per cent and 148.8 per cent, respectively. "The export performance in October this year is a result of a broad-based increase across regions and panels. Most of the growth is concentrated in metals, electrical machinery and ships, and in a few large markets led by the US," EEPC India Chairman Pankaj Chadha said. Northeast Asia, ASEAN and Africa are emerging as the fastest-growing destinations, he added. Engineering goods accounted for 25.8 per cent of India's total merchandise exports in October. Thirty-one of the 34 engineering panels recorded growth during the month, while lead and products, zinc and products, and office equipment declined. All regions, barring CIS, saw growth.

Exports to Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Thailand and Spain declined in October. Shipments to Saudi Arabia fell 18 per cent on lower copper and aluminium exports, and remained 14.4 per cent lower on a cumulative basis. The UAE was the only other top 25 market to decline cumulatively, by 1.9 per cent, with lower ships and motor vehicles offsetting higher electrical machinery and aircraft parts. Exports to Vietnam and Thailand declined on lower iron and steel, aluminium and zinc shipments, though both remained positive in cumulative terms. On a cumulative basis, engineering exports during April-October 2026-27 rose 22 per cent to USD 83.62 billion from USD 68.54 billion a year earlier. The segment's share in total merchandise exports was 27.1 per cent, unchanged from the year-ago period.