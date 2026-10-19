Engineering exports may hit record $150 billion in FY27: EEPC chairman

The country's engineering exports are expected to reach an all-time high of $150 billion this fiscal, EEPC Chairman Pankaj Chadha said on Monday.

The Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) Chairman said shipments are recording healthy growth in markets such as the US.

"Last fiscal, the exports were $122 billion, and this financial year, we are expecting it to reach an all-time high of $150 billion," he said.

He added that increasing exports in sectors like iron and steel and their products and machinery would help shipments.

In April-September this fiscal, the exports rose by about 20 per cent to $70.87 billion.