EPFO to launch Aadhaar-based portal to unlock dormant PF accounts

In a move to address long-pending unclaimed provident fund deposits, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to launch an Aadhaar-based portal to help members access and reactivate inoperative accounts. The portal, E-PRAAPTI (EPF Aadhaar-Based Access Portal for Tracking Inoperative Accounts), is aimed at subscribers without a Universal Account Number (UAN) or those with older, physical-mode EPF accounts, Union labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

The proposed portal is expected to address long-standing issues around unclaimed or inactive EPF balances by enabling members to independently identify and access legacy accounts. It will use Aadhaar-based authentication to provide a secure and streamlined mechanism for users to retrieve old accounts, including those not linked to a Universal Account Number (UAN).

“The portal will provide a streamlined Aadhaar-based authentication mechanism that will enable members to securely access their old EPF account, which may not have a UAN linked with it, and initiate the process for updating their member profile, followed by seamless UAN linking and activation,” said Mandaviya. In its initial phase, the platform will operate on a member ID-based system to aim for a secure rollout. This is expected to deliver immediate benefits to a large segment of subscribers who still have access to their earlier member IDs, the minister added. There were 2.15 million inoperative EPFO accounts as on March 31, 2024, with money amounting to ₹8,505 crore, according to a written reply in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State in the labour ministry Shobha Karandlaje. In the same year, the amount settled from inoperative accounts to concerned beneficiaries was ₹2,632 crore. The amount of money stuck in such accounts rose more than fivefold between 2018–19 and 2023–24, from ₹1,638.4 crore in the earlier year.

Over time, the scope of E-PRAAPTI will be expanded to include users who may not be able to recall or access their old member IDs. The platform is expected to reduce manual intervention, minimise documentation requirements, and improve transparency and efficiency in accessing and managing dormant EPF accounts. Meanwhile, the EPFO recorded a sharp increase in claim settlements in FY26, processing a record 8.31 crore claims compared to 6.01 crore in FY25, Mandaviya said. Of the total, 5.51 crore were advance or partial withdrawal claims. The share of claims processed in auto mode rose to 71.11 per cent from 59.19 per cent a year ago, with most settled within three days, reducing manual intervention. EPFO also enabled 6.68 crore members to file claims without uploading cheque leaf images and 1.59 crore to seed bank accounts without employer approval.