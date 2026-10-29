EPFO plans to channel 3% of fresh inflows into startups, AIF investments

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is working on guidelines to invest in startups and alternative investment funds (AIFs), five years after the government approved the retirement fund body’s entry into these investment avenues, reported The Times of India.

The proposal is expected to be placed before EPFO’s central board of trustees, headed by Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in November.

The move follows a September letter from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) seeking EPFO’s participation in the recently launched Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0.

Initially, EPFO is considering routing investments through institutional entities such as the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India’s (SIDBI) Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0.

Under the investment pattern notified by the finance ministry, EPFO can allocate up to 5 per cent of its fresh accretions to asset-backed and trust-structured investments. However, it has not yet invested in Sebi-regulated Category I and Category II AIFs.