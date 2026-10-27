Expenditure quality key to states' long-term fiscal health: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasised the quality of expenditure by states for maintaining their financial health while speaking at the 36th Conference of State Finance Secretaries.

The theme of the conference was ‘Role of Quality of Expenditure, Effective Cash and Prudent Debt Management in Enhancing States’ Fiscal Sustainability’.

Addressing the participants, the Governor emphasised the importance of maintaining expenditure quality to ensure the long-term fiscal health of the states, the RBI said in a press release.

Malhotra emphasised the need for states to adopt prudent borrowing strategies and efficient cash management practices.

He urged states to onboard the Unified Lending Interface (ULI) and utilise programmable central bank digital currency (P-CBDC) for direct benefit transfers (DBT).