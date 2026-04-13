Exporters reel under war-risk charges, freight surge amid West Asia crisis

More than a month since the beginning of the West Asia crisis, Indian metal recycling exporters continue to face war-risk and logistics charges of up to $2,000 per container, with freight charges to the West Asia rising as much as tenfold, even as supply chains remain disrupted and firms slip into losses.

The Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) had, in a submission to the Directorate General of Shipping under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, before the recent ceasefire, flagged shipment-level instances where exporters were hit with steep “war risk surcharge” or “emergency conflict surcharge” imposed by shipping companies. The letter, reviewed by Business Standard, showed that these surcharges were as high as $2,000 per container.

The document cited cases involving 10 containers in one shipment, 13 in another, and 18 in a third, with overall costs in some instances translating to nearly ₹50 lakh on around 25 containers.

Fresh inputs from industry executives indicate that these levies are continuing despite the announcement of a two-week truce. “There is no clarity. The charges are still being imposed,” said an executive at a listed recycling company, who did not wish to be identified.