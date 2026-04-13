Exporters reel under war-risk charges, freight surge amid West Asia crisis

He also pointed to a broader pricing issue across logistics providers. “Some of these charges are being applied even on routes that are not directly affected by the conflict,” he said, adding that freight in some cases has risen to $3,000–$4,000 per container, based on feedback from customers.
“Though the ceasefire has been announced, the West Asia conflict has had a direct and adverse impact on the Indian recycling industry’s export ecosystem. Escalating freight rates, insurance, aviation, and overall financial risk, including over an estimated USD 2,000 per container increase driven by war-risk surcharges, have made exports significantly unviable for exporters,” said Sanjay Mehta, president, MRAI.