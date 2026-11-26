Indian exporters on Thursday urged the government to seal a trade pact with the US at the earliest, saying the proposed 17 per cent tariff, as outlined in the USTR report, would give India an advantage over competing nations.

They said that this is the right time to finalise the deal as exporters are getting good orders from the US buyers.

"India should do the trade deal as soon as possible. We are getting a lot of orders from the US, and further opening of the market will help increase exports," Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S C Ralhan said.

He added that the absence of a trade deal with the US could hurt India's exports by putting domestic exporters at a disadvantage compared with competitors from countries that enjoy lower tariff rates. This could affect the price competitiveness of Indian goods in the US market, making it difficult for exporters to retain existing buyers and secure new orders, Ralhan said. He added that the agreement should be balanced and reciprocal, safeguard India's long-term economic and developmental interests, and ensure that Indian exporters can compete on a level playing field with suppliers from other countries in the US market. "While the industry is concerned with these developments as it raises uncertainty, there is no panic amongst exporters," he said.

Ralhan also called for clarity on how the proposed measures would interact with existing duties under Sections 301 and 232 and how the product-specific exemptions in the USTR notice would apply. "Clear rules on the duties payable on each product would help exporters quote prices with confidence and avoid overlapping tariff burdens," he said. FIEO urged negotiators to secure competitive tariff treatment for Indian products, address non-tariff barriers and improve market access. It called for particular attention to MSMEs, which have less room to absorb sudden increases in duties and compliance costs. The Federation also urged close consultations between the government and industry to assess the impact on each sector and prepare submissions for the USTR's public consultation process.

Sharing similar views, Ramesh Kumar Juneja, Chairman, Council for Leather Exports (CLE), said that the proposed 17 per cent tariff will be the "best deal" for India. "We would urge for early finalisation of the deal. The proposed tariffs on India is lower than its competitors," Juneja said, adding that India is in a better position than Bangladesh and Vietnam. Rafeeq Ahmed, chairman of leading leather and footwear products, Farida group, too said that the deal is "very" important for India. "The key takeaway from the USTR report is that the proposed tariff on Indian goods is lower than that on Vietnamese goods. This will make Indian products more competitive in the US market," he said.

The US on Wednesday proposed 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India, with a provision to cap them at 17 per cent if the two countries agree to a bilateral trade deal, giving it a slight edge over Asian competitors. The proposed tariffs followed investigations by the US Trade Representative into 16 economic jurisdictions -- China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Japan, Norway, Mexico and India -- relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors. Under the proposed USTR tariffs, Indian imports face a 17 per cent tariff if a trade pact is finalised, offering a calculated one per cent edge over Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand (18 per cent deal rate) and a three per cent edge over Vietnam and China (20 per cent deal rate).

On Wednesday, the USTR unveiled tariff proposals targeting 14 economic jurisdictions with two distinct rates, a higher one proposed as part of the Sec 301 probe, and a lower deal rate if the countries agree to a trade pact with the US. India, in its negotiations with the US on the trade deal, has been insisting on a competitive advantage over its Asian rivals, a demand that Washington has addressed in the tariff proposals. However, it was not immediately clear whether the one percentage point differential addresses the concerns flagged by India. The EU, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland face 15 per cent tariff rates, inclusive of standard import duties. Vietnam would face tariffs of 20 per cent if the trade deal is finalised.

The USTR has decided to schedule public hearings on its proposals on January 25 and sought written comments from interested persons by January 5 as part of the final regulatory requirements before the tariffs come into effect. The investigation began last March, after the Supreme Court overturned the indiscriminate trade levies imposed by the Donald Trump administration invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). After that reversal, the USTR opened two investigations based on Article 301: one directed at 60 jurisdictions (about a hundred countries) for violating export regulations on forced labour; and the other against 16 jurisdictions for promoting surplus production.