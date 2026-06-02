Exporters stock up on tea amid West Asia conflict, keeping prices firm

A shortage of tea supplies in West Asian markets amid the conflict, coupled with optimism over the restoration of trade flows, is fuelling demand for Indian tea, helping push up prices for orthodox tea at auctions.

Freight rates have surged and cargo movement remains limited amid the disruption, but expectations of an eventual normalisation in trade are prompting merchant exporters to build inventories ahead of an anticipated rebound in shipments.

The increased buying interest has lent support to orthodox tea prices at auctions. Data sourced from the Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) show that the average price of orthodox tea at the Kolkata auctions between Sale 14, held in April, and Sale 22, held on May 26 and 27, rose to Rs 330.61 per kg from Rs 315.26 per kg a year earlier.

Around 46 per cent of India's tea exports are accounted for by Iraq, the UAE, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt.

After touching a record high last year, tea exports declined during January-March 2026, according to provisional data from the Tea Board of India. Exports during January-March stood at 54.69 million kg (mkg), down from 69.24 mkg in the corresponding period of 2025.

Major tea-consuming countries are running low on stocks, said Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of the Indian Tea Exporters Association (ITEA). "Exporters are sticking their necks out, taking significant risks and building inventories, which is why orthodox tea markets are performing well. At the moment, there is more stocking than actual movement taking place."

For North Indian tea, this is the peak season for exports to West Asia. While some teas are finding their way to West Asia, the routes are longer and the cost higher.

Mohit Agarwal, director, Asian Tea Company, said that tea exports to several West Asian destinations are continuing through longer and more expensive routes.

“Cargo is being diverted through alternative channels or moved via a combination of sea and road transport, resulting in higher logistics costs,” he said.