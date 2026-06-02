Exporters stock up on tea amid West Asia conflict, keeping prices firm

Major tea-consuming countries are running low on stocks, said Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of the Indian Tea Exporters Association (ITEA). "Exporters are sticking their necks out, taking significant risks and building inventories, which is why orthodox tea markets are performing well. At the moment, there is more stocking than actual movement taking place."
After touching a record high last year, tea exports declined during January-March 2026, according to provisional data from the Tea Board of India. Exports during January-March stood at 54.69 million kg (mkg), down from 69.24 mkg in the corresponding period of 2025.
Around 46 per cent of India's tea exports are accounted for by Iraq, the UAE, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt.