Exports rise 15% during Apr-Jun 14 despite global uncertainties: Goyal

The country's merchandise exports rose by about 15 per cent during April-June 14 this year despite global economic uncertainties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

The Commerce Ministry will formally release the export and import data for June on July 15.

Goyal said that despite 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US, India's exports in 2025-26 recorded healthy growth.

"Even now, if we see April, May and 14 days of June. I have data until June 14, it (exports growth) is 15 per cent," he said during an interaction with chartered accountants in Mumbai.

India's exports climbed to a six-month high of 18 per cent to USD 45.2 billion in May, while the trade deficit widened to USD 28.21 billion.