Exports up about 15% in Apr-Jul despite global uncertainties: Piyush Goyal

The country's exports increased by about 15 per cent during April-July this fiscal year despite global uncertainties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

He also expressed confidence that the target of $1 trillion worth of goods and services exports for 2026-27 will be achieved.

It was $863 billion in 2025-26.

"During the first four months of this fiscal, about 15 per cent growth is there in exports," he said.

The final exports and import numbers for July will be released on August 13.

Talking about free trade agreements (FTAs), Goyal said the nine pacts finalised in the last four years have opened huge opportunities for domestic industry.