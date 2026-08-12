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Home / Economy / News / Exports up about 15% in Apr-Jul despite global uncertainties: Piyush Goyal

Exports up about 15% in Apr-Jul despite global uncertainties: Piyush Goyal

The final exports and import numbers for July will be released on August 13

Trade, ports, export
During April-June this fiscal, exports increased 15.92 per cent to $129.32 billion, while imports rose 19.89 per cent to $216.18 billion
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 2:01 PM IST
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The country's exports increased by about 15 per cent during April-July this fiscal year despite global uncertainties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

He also expressed confidence that the target of $1 trillion worth of goods and services exports for 2026-27 will be achieved.

It was $863 billion in 2025-26.

"During the first four months of this fiscal, about 15 per cent growth is there in exports," he said.

The final exports and import numbers for July will be released on August 13.

Talking about free trade agreements (FTAs), Goyal said the nine pacts finalised in the last four years have opened huge opportunities for domestic industry.

These pacts together account for about two-thirds of the global trade.

During April-June this fiscal, exports increased 15.92 per cent to $129.32 billion, while imports rose 19.89 per cent to $216.18 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Piyush GoyalIndian exportsExports

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 2:01 PM IST

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