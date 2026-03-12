Extended stay of Indians returning from West Asia may trigger tax issues

The return of Indians working in West Asian countries amid the ongoing tensions involving Iran could lead to tax implications for both individuals and businesses if their stay in India extends beyond prescribed thresholds, tax experts said.

Professionals and entrepreneurs who are compelled to remain in India longer than expected due to travel disruptions or security concerns may see their tax residency status change, potentially altering their tax obligations.

Under the Income-tax Act, residential status is primarily determined by the number of days an individual spends in India during a financial year. Typically, a person becomes a resident in India if they stay in the country for 182 days or more in a financial year. Alternatively, an individual may also qualify as a resident if they stay 60 days or more in the relevant financial year and 365 days or more in the preceding four financial years.