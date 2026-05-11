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FAITH backs PM Modi's domestic travel push, seeks more foreign tourists

The tourism industry backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for economic prudence and called for stronger efforts to boost inbound tourism

Modi, Narendra Modi
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File Photo: PTI
Aneeka Chatterjee
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 8:10 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to exercise economic prudence amid rising global uncertainties and found support from the tourism and hospitality sector, which backed his call to prioritise domestic spending and urged stronger efforts to attract international visitors to India.
 
Modi called for collective national participation to help India navigate economic pressures arising from surging crude oil prices and tensions stemming from the US-Iran conflict. The PM urged citizens to avoid non-essential gold purchases for a year and reconsider overseas travel and destination weddings.
 
Commenting on the address, Rajiv Mehra, general secretary of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), said the sector “wholeheartedly endorses the sentiment behind the Prime Minister’s appeal.”
 
Mehra also noted that outbound leisure travel and overseas destination weddings have witnessed significant growth in recent years, in turn contributing to rising foreign exchange outflows.
 
“The Prime Minister’s statement reflects concern over the challenging foreign exchange situation the country is facing, particularly at a time when the geopolitical conflict between Iran and the USA continues to create uncertainty and pressure on global markets. In such circumstances, conserving precious foreign exchange wherever possible becomes important,” he said.
 
However, Mehra also noted that managing forex outflows must be complemented by policies aimed at increasing inflows through tourism.
 
According to FAITH, India’s long-term tourism strategy should focus on easing visa restrictions, improving connectivity, and significantly strengthening India’s tourism promotion abroad.
 
Despite the country’s cultural diversity, heritage sites and natural landscapes, India attracts only about two crore foreign tourists annually, a figure the industry believes falls short of its potential.
 
Mehra added, “India has the potential to emerge as one of the world’s leading tourism destinations if the right policy support and global marketing efforts are undertaken.”
 

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Topics :Narendra ModiForeign touristtourism

First Published: May 11 2026 | 8:09 PM IST

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