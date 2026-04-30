Home / Economy / News / FDI in India may cross $90 billion in FY26 on strong inflows: DPIIT Secy

FDI in India may cross $90 billion in FY26 on strong inflows: DPIIT Secy

Reform measures, free trade agreements and fast-growing economic growth are helping the country to attract healthy investments

FDI
DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia said that the government has taken a series of measures to attract FDI (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 2:53 PM IST
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The total foreign direct investment (FDI) in India has crossed $88 billion during April-February FY26, and it is likely to reach $90 billion in the last fiscal, a top government official said on Thursday.

DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia said that the government has taken a series of measures to attract FDI.

He said that during April-February 2025-26, inflows have crossed $88 billion and "hopefully crossing $90 billion" in the full fiscal 2025-26.

Reform measures, free trade agreements and fast-growing economic growth are helping the country to attract healthy investments, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :FDIFDI equity inflowsforeign direct investmentsForeign Direct Investment FDIForeign direct investmentDPIIT

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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