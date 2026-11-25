Movements in US interest rates associated with monetary news are linked to rupee depreciation, higher Indian government bond yields and lower Sensex returns, while growth-related news has no statistically significant association with Indian financial variables, according to a study published in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) November Bulletin.

The study examines 116 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcements between January 2010 and January 2025. It distinguishes between monetary and growth news based on the joint movements of the US two-year Treasury yield and the S&P 500. For the 88 announcements classified as monetary or growth news, a 100-basis-point movement in the US two-year Treasury yield associated with monetary news was linked to a 1.6 per cent depreciation of the rupee, a 22-basis-point rise in the Indian 10-year government bond yield and a 4.4 per cent decline in Sensex returns.