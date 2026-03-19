Fertiliser stocks enough for kharif season; govt reaches out to nations

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that India remains in touch with several countries to source its fertiliser imports as it has a diversified base.

Sources said the government is in the process of procuring fertilisers from Russia, Morocco, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. They said the government is reaching out to more countries to diversify India’s sourcing of fertilisers.

A senior official said that India has also decided to procure spot gas on a competitive basis and the first phase purchase will be over soon. The official also warned commentators to look at the factual situation and desist from uninformed speculation.