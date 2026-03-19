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Fertiliser stocks enough for kharif season; govt reaches out to nations

Warns against needless speculation

fertiliser, agriculture
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Sources said the government is in the process of procuring fertilisers from Russia, Morocco, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. They said the government is reaching out to more countries to diversify India’s sourcing of fertilisers.
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 10:56 PM IST
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The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that India remains in touch with several countries to source its fertiliser imports as it has a diversified base.  
Sources said the government is in the process of procuring fertilisers from Russia, Morocco, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. They said the government is reaching out to more countries to diversify India’s sourcing of fertilisers. 
A senior official said that India has also decided to procure spot gas on a competitive basis and the first phase purchase will be over soon. The official also warned commentators to look at the factual situation and desist from uninformed speculation. 
The government said that currently, India has adequate fertiliser stocks for kharif 2026, while the Department of Fertilisers has also put out global tenders in anticipation of the current situation which has received a very good response. 
The government expects the bulk of the imported quantities ordered from a variety of sources to arrive by the end of March. 
 

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Topics :FertilizersMinistry of External Affairsagriculture economy

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 10:56 PM IST

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