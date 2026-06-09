Fertiliser subsidy bill may double to ₹3.4 trn in FY27 amid price surge

A surge in global fertiliser prices amid the West Asia conflict is likely to double the central government’s fertiliser subsidy bill from the Budget estimate of Rs 1.7 trillion for FY27, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

A 100 per cent hike would take the fertiliser subsidy to a record high of Rs 3.4 trillion in FY27. The previous high was Rs 2.5 trillion in FY23 after the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out.

The overshoot in expenditure due to the higher fertiliser subsidy bill and the revenue loss of around Rs 1.23 trillion because of the excise duty cut has strained the government’s fiscal space in FY27. However, the official said there was no change in the government’s capital expenditure plan of Rs 12.2 trillion for FY27.

“The support was to compensate the OMCs for the under-recoveries they recorded for 78 days before they started passing on the price increase to retail consumers,” the official said.

Besides fertiliser, the government has provided support of around Rs 1.23 trillion to oil marketing companies (OMCs) through a special additional excise duty cut of Rs 10 per litre on diesel and petrol, the official said.

The official said the government is trying to ramp up domestic fertiliser production to the extent possible to reduce import dependence.

The official said that since global uncertainty was partly factored into the FY27 Budget, there is no need for a supplementary demand for grants in the upcoming Monsoon Session.

The government is counting on disinvestment receipts and non-tax revenue for additional resources, the official said. Sitharaman met senior officials of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the Department of Public Enterprises and asked them to step up revenue-generating measures, according to the official.

Sitharaman also holds a review meeting with DIPAM every Monday to take stock of progress, the official said.