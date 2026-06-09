Fertiliser subsidy bill may double to ₹3.4 trn in FY27 amid price surge

The official said that since global uncertainty was partly factored into the FY27 Budget, there is no need for a supplementary demand for grants in the upcoming Monsoon Session.
The government is counting on disinvestment receipts and non-tax revenue for additional resources, the official said. Sitharaman met senior officials of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the Department of Public Enterprises and asked them to step up revenue-generating measures, according to the official.
Sitharaman also holds a review meeting with DIPAM every Monday to take stock of progress, the official said.
Following the meeting, DIPAM has been offloading minority stakes in various listed public sector units through offers for sale (OFSs) every week. DIPAM, which carried out OFSs in five public sector undertakings (PSUs) during the entire FY26, has already offloaded stakes in four PSUs in just the first three months of FY27. With collections of Rs 18,533 crore so far in the current financial year, the government has achieved 23 per cent of its miscellaneous capital receipts target of Rs 80,000 crore. The official expressed optimism that the Rs 80,000-crore target would be exceeded in FY27.