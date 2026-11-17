The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) has urged the government to establish a dedicated development finance framework for manufacturing, estimating that more than ₹100 trillion in incremental credit would be required over the next decade to raise the sector’s contribution to 25 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP).

In its recommendations for the Union Budget 2027-28, submitted to the Ministry of Finance, the industry body said borrowing costs in India were around 400-500 basis points higher than in peer economies such as China and South Korea.

It has proposed a dedicated development finance institution (DFI) for manufacturing, backed by capital support and credit-enhancement mechanisms, to provide long-tenor finance at competitive rates, particularly for capital-intensive projects with long gestation periods.

The proposed institution would support investment in emerging sectors such as batteries, semiconductors, green hydrogen, defence and advanced materials, while reducing financing risks and encouraging private investment, particularly by mid-sized manufacturers. Ficci has also proposed a Strategic Manufacturing Capacity Development Programme to reduce import dependence and expand domestic production across critical sectors. Its assessment identifies 10 foundation sectors with significant import dependence, together accounting for nearly 36 per cent of India’s non-petroleum imports. It has identified 36 priority products and segments for domestic capacity creation or expansion. These include basic chemicals such as styrene, methanol and acetic acid, which have import dependence of 100 per cent, 92 per cent and 87 per cent, respectively.

In plastics and synthetic rubber, priority products include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), with imports worth $2.67 billion, and polypropylene and high-density polyethylene (HDPE), with imports of each exceeding $1.15 billion. According to Ficci, these materials are critical inputs for automobiles, electric vehicles, electronics, renewable energy, medical devices, infrastructure and technical textiles. The industry body has suggested supporting domestic capacity creation through production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes or a phased manufacturing programme. Targeted incentives have also been sought for technology-intensive products such as static converters, electrical transformers, advanced computer numerical control (CNC) and precision machine tools and components, analytical, metrology and process-control instruments, semiconductor and electronics-manufacturing machinery, and advanced textile machinery.

₹12,000 crore PLI sought for battery components Ficci has separately sought a dedicated PLI scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery components, with a proposed outlay of ₹12,000 crore under the Ministry of Heavy Industries. The industry body said the West Asia crisis had reinforced the case for greater energy independence through the green transition. While the government has already extended PLI support for battery manufacturing, Ficci said domestic production capabilities also needed to be developed for critical components, including cathode and anode active materials, electrolytes, separators and battery foils. Domestic manufacturers currently face a cost disadvantage of around 35-50 per cent compared with imports from China, along with lengthy customer qualification cycles and high capital requirements, it said.

While the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) provides support for certain components, Ficci argued that batteries used in electric mobility and energy storage require a dedicated support mechanism given their distinct requirements. The proposed scheme, it said, would help reduce import dependence and strengthen domestic battery supply chains. On exports, Ficci has sought greater policy certainty for support schemes, particularly the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme. It has urged the government to announce budgetary allocations for a minimum three-year period, citing uncertainty over the scheme’s continuation, remission rates and product coverage. Such uncertainty affects exporters’ ability to price contracts, plan production and commit to overseas markets, particularly amid an unpredictable global trade environment, Ficci said.

The industry body also welcomed support measures under the Export Promotion Mission for micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) exporters. Ficci has further proposed an overarching Standards Testing and Certification Support Programme to bridge the gap between domestic testing capabilities and international requirements. The programme could provide financial assistance to public, private and industry-led laboratories for acquiring advanced equipment, developing new testing methods and training technical personnel. This, Ficci said, would help reduce delays and repeated testing in overseas markets, benefiting exporters in sectors such as chemicals, food, organic products and machine tools. Ficci has also proposed a National Talent Return and Industrial Capability Programme to attract experienced Indian professionals working overseas into critical industrial and technological roles.