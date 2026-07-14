Ficci launches Family Office Forum to unlock $30 billion for startups

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Tuesday launched the Family Office Forum, a dedicated platform for family offices. The platform aims to channel a growing pool of family capital, estimated at over $30 billion across roughly 300 family offices in India, into the country's startup and innovation ecosystem.

According to the industry body, the forum has been set up to serve as a specialised platform connecting the country’s family offices with the startup ecosystem, providing a structured framework for dialogue, deal flow and co-investment opportunities.

Through the forum, FICCI aims to build a trusted pan-India network of family offices in a phased manner while curating deal flow, organising demo days, and enabling co-investment and shared due diligence with startups and VCs (venture capitalists).