Finance Commission nudges CAG to override states on subsidy classification

The issue has drawn significant attention and public debate in recent times as states often announce a spate of freebies, particularly before Assembly elections.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry on Sunday (March 22). In its letter, the Commission also flagged the issue of off-budget borrowings, recommending that these be reported in Finance Accounts, which are essentially the audited annual statement of actual receipts and expenditure of states.
It said such disclosure would be important “from the viewpoint of fiscal stability”, and noted that independent reporting would “go a long way in reining in them”, especially since the Centre now considers these borrowings when setting the borrowing limits of states.