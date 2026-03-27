Finance Commission nudges CAG to override states on subsidy classification

The Sixteenth Finance Commission (FC-16) has indicated that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) may not be bound by how states classify subsidies, urging the government auditor to ensure a “uniform and comparable” presentation across states.

In a letter to the CAG, reviewed by Business Standard, the Commission said that although classifying all expenditure “in black and white” may not be possible, consistency in reporting is essential. It added that since subsidies are presented in a separate statement in Finance Accounts, the auditor “may not be bound by how states are classifying expenditure under subsidies and transfers while deciding what goes in this statement and what doesn’t”.