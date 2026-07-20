Home / Economy / News / Finance ministry assigns FCNR (B) deposit mobilisation targets to PSBs

Finance ministry assigns FCNR (B) deposit mobilisation targets to PSBs

$20.72 bn already mobilised overall since swap window opened, says RBI

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Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 11:36 PM IST
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The finance ministry has assigned FCNR (B) deposit mobilisation targets to individual state-run banks through September 30, the deadline for the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) concessional swap scheme.
 
Overall foreign exchange inflows via concessional swap facilities for fresh foreign currency non-resident (bank) — FCNR (B) — deposits, external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) have reached $20.72 billion in the five weeks since the window opened on June 8.
 
Sources said the government is looking to mobilise close to $90 billion on the back of the series of measures announced in the first week of June. “The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has given us specific mobilisation targets via FCNR (B) deposits, as it is aiming for inflows above market expectations, and has ask­ed banks to devise strategies to attract higher foreign currency deposits,” a senior public sector bank official said.
 
Indian Overseas Bank has raised its FCNR (B) mobilisation target to $600-650 million by the end of September, from an earlier goal of $500 million. 
 
“So far, we have mobilised $300 million in FCNR(B) deposits,” Ajay Kumar Srivastava, managing director and chief executive officer, said during Indian Overseas Bank’s post-earnings call. The bank plans to raise another $350 million-$400 million through OFCBs.
 
Another state-run lender, Central Bank of India, has set a target of mobilising $400 million in FCNR(B) deposits.
 
On Monday, the RBI released data on foreign exchange inflows under the concessional swap facilities for the first time since the scheme was operationalised on June 8.
 
The data showed total inflows of $20.72 billion through July 17. Of that, FCNR(B) deposits accounted for $17.4 billion, while overseas foreign currency borrowings contributed $1.97 billion and ECBs under the swap facility brought in $1.34 billion.
 
“The swap facility has seen strong interest and attracted steady forex inflows since June 8, 2026,” the RBI said while releasing the data.
 
The concessional swap windows, announced as part of the June monetary policy review, are aimed at strengthening the balance of payments and encouraging capital inflows, the central bank said.
 
The FCNR(B) window remains open until September 30, 2026, while the OFCB and ECB facilities are available through December 31, 2026.
 
Market participants said the scheme has made a solid start despite elevated interest rates in advanced economies. “It’s almost midway through the period during which this hedge facility is available. The inflows are broadly in line with expectations and the numbers are encouraging,” said Anubhuti Sahay, head of India economics research at Standard Chartered Bank, adding, the key will be whether the momentum is sustained or accelerates to ensure a “meaningful amount” by end-September.
 
Market participants also expect the RBI to publish inflow data on a regular basis.
 
At a meeting with chief executives of public sector banks earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked lenders to step up outreach to non-resident Indians (NRIs) and introduce deposit products to maximise mobilisation under the scheme. Bankers reported strong interest from the Indian diaspora in Singapore, Hong Kong, West Asia, the UK and the US.
 
Under a similar scheme launched in 2013, banks mobilised $26 billion in FCNR(B) deposits, equivalent to about 2.5 per cent of the banking system’s deposit base at the time. Applying the same ratio to the current deposit base would imply potential inflows of roughly $70 billion, market participants said. Bankers, however, cautioned that a narrower interest-rate differential this time could limit inflows relative to 2013.
 
The RBI has exempted FCNR(B) deposits mobilised under the scheme from cash reserve ratio (CRR) and statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) requirements.  
A robust beginning  On June 5, 2026, the RBI announced concessional swap facilities for fresh FCNR (B) deposits, and OFCB and ECB inflows to strengthen the balance of payments and boost capital inflows. Operational since June 8, the FCNR (B) window is open until September 30, 2026, while the OFCB and ECB facilities remain available until December 31, 2026
 
     
 
   

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Topics :Finance MinistryFCNR(B)PSB

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 11:36 PM IST

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