Finance ministry assigns FCNR (B) deposit mobilisation targets to PSBs

Overall foreign exchange inflows via concessional swap facilities for fresh foreign currency non-resident (bank) — FCNR (B) — deposits, external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) have reached $20.72 billion in the five weeks since the window opened on June 8.

Sources said the government is looking to mobilise close to $90 billion on the back of the series of measures announced in the first week of June. “The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has given us specific mobilisation targets via FCNR (B) deposits, as it is aiming for inflows above market expectations, and has ask­ed banks to devise strategies to attract higher foreign currency deposits,” a senior public sector bank official said.