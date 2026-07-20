Finance ministry assigns FCNR (B) deposit mobilisation targets to PSBs
$20.72 bn already mobilised overall since swap window opened, says RBIAnjali Kumari Mumbai
$20.72 bn already mobilised overall since swap window opened, says RBIAnjali Kumari Mumbai
A robust beginning On June 5, 2026, the RBI announced concessional swap facilities for fresh FCNR (B) deposits, and OFCB and ECB inflows to strengthen the balance of payments and boost capital inflows. Operational since June 8, the FCNR (B) window is open until September 30, 2026, while the OFCB and ECB facilities remain available until December 31, 2026
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 11:36 PM IST