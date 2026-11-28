While India's economic activity remains resilient, with momentum expected to sustain in the December quarter, weather-related uncertainties and demand during the wedding season could add to inflationary pressures in the near term, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

The retail inflation print for November is also expected to reflect the impact of an unfavourable base, the Monthly Economic Review (MER) for November mentioned. India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) - which is used to measure retail inflation - for November last year was 104.01 as per the 2024 base year, but only 0.71 per cent as per the 2012 base year.

“Inflation may face near-term upside pressures from the persistence of (unfavorable) base effect and weather-related uncertainties, including the possibility of a strong El Nino,” the ministry said in its MER.

“With the festive season persisting into November and the onset of the wedding/nuptial season, upcoming inflation prints may face upside risks due to increased demand across food and non-food items,” it added. The cautionary report comes after India's retail inflation in October rose to a two-year high of 6.09 per cent, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) tolerance band of 2-6 per cent. However, a moderation in global crude oil prices, with benchmarks falling below $100 per barrel in early November, and a strengthening rupee following robust capital inflows could provide some relief from imported inflationary pressures, provided these trends persist, the review said.

Potential supply-side shocks arising from the West Asia conflict are likely to remain a key risk to wholesale and retail prices in India. Continued hostilities and risks to the Strait of Hormuz could also keep oil import bills and maritime freight rates volatile, the ministry said. On the growth front, the ministry expects domestic economic activity to sustain its momentum in the December quarter, with high-frequency indicators pointing to continued expansion across goods movement, tax collections, energy consumption, and freight. "Business activity is likely to remain firm, with new orders gaining pace and input cost pressures easing. Domestic demand should stay supportive, with sequential momentum in vehicle sales and continued strength in rural consumption," the review said.

Comfortable fertiliser availability bodes well for the rabi season, although sowing is at an early stage and reservoir storage remains below last year's level, it added. India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.8 per cent in the June quarter, while the October edition of the MER estimated growth at 7.35 per cent in the September quarter. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will release GDP estimates for the September quarter on November 30, 2026. The external sector is also expected to remain resilient, supported by robust merchandise exports, a strong services trade surplus and adequate foreign exchange reserves, the ministry said.