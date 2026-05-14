FinMin confident of coping with West Asia crisis with adequate fiscal room

On March 26, 2026, Central Excise Duty on petrol and diesel was reduced by ₹10 per litre in light of the steep rise in global crude oil prices. The Government is estimated to take a revenue hit of over ₹1 lakh crore in FY 2026-27 because of this decision. The priority was clearly to protect citizens from price pressure, support transport and logistics, cushion oil marketing companies and contain inflationary pressures.