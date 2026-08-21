Finnish firms eye India after EU FTA, but 'Make in India' poses challenges

Finnish companies aim to ramp up their presence in India from next year onwards after the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement (FTA) is implemented. However, India's push for domestic manufacturing could pose challenges for some high-end Finnish products that are difficult to manufacture locally, according to Antti Herlevi, Counsellor for Trade and Investments at the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi.

“Starting next year, there will be more and more Finnish companies coming to the Indian market,” Herlevi said.

India and the EU concluded the FTA in January. Both sides have also completed legal scrubbing of the text of the agreement and are on track to sign it by the end of this year. The trade pact is likely to be implemented in the first half of 2027.