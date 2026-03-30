Fiscal deficit in April-February FY26 narrows to ₹12.5 trillion: CGA

The Centre’s fiscal deficit contracted to 80.4 per cent of the revised estimates (RE) for April-February of 2025-26 (FY26) amid a lower revenue deficit, according to the latest Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data. This comes even as 79.7 per cent of the revised capital expenditure got utilised for the same period.

Fiscal deficit came down by 7 per cent from ₹13.4 trillion in April-February last financial year to ₹12.5 trillion in April-February FY26.

Capital expenditure (capex) for the same period grew by 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) with total utilisation by February standing at ₹9.3 trillion.

“The West Asia crisis has complicated the central government’s budget math for FY27, raising material risks on the expenditure and revenue side, especially if the conflict persists for a prolonged period keeping crude oil and natural gas prices elevated, beyond our current baseline forecasts,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.

With downward revision in nominal gross domestic product (GDP), the fiscal deficit for FY26 is expected to be around 4.5 per cent higher than the RE of 4.3 per cent. “February data shows that the fiscal deficit is under control till this month. There is enough leg room on the expenditure side with capex being on course. There is still 20 per cent of tax revenue to be collected. Any slippage can be covered by expenditure alignment. War effects can slow down expenditure which could help meet deficit targets,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda. Revenue expenditure at 80.5 per cent of RE in April-February FY26 witnessed 1 per cent growth in the first 11 months of this financial year.

And, net tax revenues increased by six per cent and non-tax revenues rose 18 per cent Y-o-Y during this period. Net tax revenue stood at 80.2 per cent of RE for April-February and non-tax revenue was at 87 per cent. The additional excise duty cut on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre by the government on Friday is likely to cause a revenue loss of around ₹1.3 trillion. This, experts said, could partly be offset by the ₹1-trillion Economic Stabilisation Fund (ESF). It would provide fiscal headroom to India to respond to global headwinds like the West Asia war.