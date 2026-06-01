India's FY26 fiscal deficit at 4.4% of GDP, in line with govt estimates

India's fiscal deficit stood at 4.4 per cent ​of the gross domestic product for the year ended March 31, 2026, data showed on Monday, in line with government's revised estimates.

The ‌deficit was at ​₹15.19 trillion ​($159.91 billion), or 97.5 per cent of the government's ​revised estimates presented in February.

In April, the fiscal deficit amounted to ₹21.4 per cent of the budgeted target for the full ​year ending March 2027, data showed.

KEY ‌NUMBERS FOR 2025/26

- Net tax receipts ​at ₹33 trillion ($347.40 billion), up from ₹30.87 trillion collected in the same ‌period a year ago.