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India's FY26 fiscal deficit at 4.4% of GDP, in line with govt estimates

The ‌deficit was at ​₹15.19 trillion ($159.91 billion), or 97.5% of the government's ​revised estimates presented in February

Fiscal deficit
Representative image from file.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 6:21 PM IST
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India's fiscal deficit stood at 4.4 per cent ​of the gross domestic product for the year ended March 31, 2026, data showed on Monday, in line with government's revised estimates.
 
The ‌deficit was at ​₹15.19 trillion ​($159.91 billion), or 97.5 per cent of the government's ​revised estimates presented in February.
 
In April, the fiscal deficit amounted to ₹21.4 per cent of the budgeted target for the full ​year ending March 2027, data showed.

KEY ‌NUMBERS FOR 2025/26

- Net tax receipts ​at ₹33 trillion ($347.40 billion), up from ₹30.87 trillion collected in the same ‌period a year ago.
- ​Non-tax revenue ‌at ₹6.8 trillion, compared with ‌Rs 5.31 trillion a year ago.
- Total ​government expenditure at ₹49 trillion compared with ₹47.16 trillion ​a year earlier.
- Capital expenditure, or spending on building ‌physical infrastructure, stood at ₹10.7 trillion ‌against ₹10.18 trillion a year ago.
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Topics :Fiscal DeficitCapital ExpenditureGDP

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

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