FISME urges SME Growth Fund aid for MSMEs with SMA-2, NPA loan accounts

The Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) has suggested that the ₹10,000-crore SME Growth Fund (SGF) be extended to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) whose loan accounts have been classified as Special Mention Account-2 (SMA-2) or non-performing assets (NPAs), provided they have a credible revival plan.

Special Mention Accounts are loan accounts that show early signs of financial stress before being classified as NPAs. Under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) framework, SMA-2 accounts are those where the principal or interest payment has remained overdue for 61-90 days. Loans are generally classified as NPAs when the principal or interest remains overdue for more than 90 days, subject to applicable RBI norms.

The Union Cabinet on October 6 approved a government commitment of ₹10,000 crore to establish the SME Growth Fund to bridge the gap in equity financing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) looking to scale up, as existing support mechanisms largely cater to early-stage businesses and micro enterprises. The ₹10,000-crore fund will provide equity capital to eligible enterprises, with a focus on manufacturing and businesses operating in industrial clusters in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. The capital is intended to help firms expand capacity, adopt new technologies and improve competitiveness. FISME has suggested that a portion of the fund also be used to support financially stressed MSMEs with credible revival plans, an expansion of its proposed use beyond growth-oriented investments.

"The SGF should on priority assist MSMEs that get caught in headwinds leading to SMA-2 or NPA classification. The Fund may also extend to any sick MSME unit which offers a credible revival plan. Earlier also Banks used to offer working capital term loan (WCTL) to sick unit. The SGF funds could be leveraged similarly," said Anil Bhardwaj, secretary general of FISME. FISME's proposal finds support in the views of experts, who said dedicated funding could help viable MSMEs overcome financial stress and revive their businesses. Shrikant Goyal, managing director of Getfive Funds, said a portion of the SME Growth Fund could support businesses with sound fundamentals and a credible recovery path. “An account entering the SMA category can be an early warning sign, and timely intervention can help viable businesses recover before the stress deepens,” he said.