Flexi-staffing industry growth falls to three-quarter low in Q3FY26

Employment generated by the flexible (flexi)-staffing industry dipped in the third quarter (October-December) of FY26 by 0.5 per cent when compared to the second quarter (July-September), according to the latest report released by the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) on Tuesday. Such hiring last contracted in the fourth quarter (January-March) of FY25.

The report titled, ‘Flexi Staffing Employment Trends Report’, examines hiring trends in jobs involving short-term contracts for specific tasks across various sectors.

The flexi-staffing industry had grown by 5 per cent in the previous quarter.

“While the implementation of new labor codes created a strategic pause in Q3FY26 as costs were recalibrated, the sector’s role in bridging the informal-to-formal gap remains indispensable. We anticipate a robust return to hiring-led growth in Q4 and Q1FY27 as the market fully integrates these regulatory shifts into its long-term strategic approach,” said Lohit Bhatia, president, ISF.

The ISF, which represents firms engaged in formal staffing, reported a fall in employment in Q3 after two quarters of positive growth. This was the first reduction in employment since Q4 of FY25, when employment growth fell 2.5 per cent. The report also noted that as of December 2025, the total formal flexi workforce, consisting of the general flexi staffing and information technology (IT) flexi-staffing industries, employed by members of ISF, stood at 1.91 million. As new employment growth in the general flexi staffing fell by 0.6 per cent in Q3FY26, IT staffing also witnessed the lowest growth in three quarters.