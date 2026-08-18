Build relationship with youth: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to PSBs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked public-sector banks (PSBs) to launch a month-long “Banking for Youth” campaign from October 2, targeting citizens above 16 years of age and building long-term banking relationships with young customers. She said the campaign should be the start of sustained engagement rather than a one-time account-opening exercise.

The campaign could be coordinated by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), with banks taking it to colleges, universities and skill-building institutions through account-opening and financial-awareness programmes, Sitharaman said at the closing session of the two-day PSB Confluence, organised by the DFS with heads of state-owned banks and public financial institutions (PFIs).

The FM also suggested setting up dedicated youth banking spaces such as ‘Yuva Kiosks’ or ‘Yuva Banking Mitra’ at branches to help young customers navigate banking and credit products. The IBA could explore a web- and mobile-friendly portal providing information on KYC, banking, credit, entrepreneurship, education and skilling. The portal could also direct users to nearby PSB branches to open basic savings bank deposit accounts, she said. “Pardon me, but public sector banks still give the impression of a government bank. Private banks are a lot more attractive. They reach out to the youth, interact with them,” Sitharaman said.

A banking relationship established at 16-18 could deepen through education, employment, entrepreneurship, home ownership, investment and wealth creation, she said. PSBs should aim to become the preferred financial partner for young Indians across these life stages. “Most importantly, this should not remain a one-month exercise. The campaign should be the starting point for sustained engagement with young customers,” she said. Sitharaman also asked PSBs to substantially expand credit to farmers growing pulses and oilseeds to reduce India’s import dependence and promote crop diversification. “In particular, they must substantially expand credit to farmers growing pulses and oilseeds, which will reduce India’s dependence on imports and help improve soil health and bring Atmanirbharta,” she said.

Sitharaman had announced the Pulses Mission in the FY26 Budget to scale domestic production to 35 million tonnes and expand cultivation to 31 million hectares by FY31. India’s pulses and oilseed imports fell around 35 per cent to $3.65 billion in FY26. She also asked banks to align lending with the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, particularly in covered districts, and improve the availability of short- and long-term credit to raise productivity, promote crop diversification and sustainable agriculture, and expand irrigation, post-harvest storage and allied infrastructure. The finance minister asked bankers to step up efforts to meet their Priority Sector Lending (PSL) targets.

“I have reviewed more than three times the priority sector lending shortfall. I don't need to get the shortfall back again for me to re-pool through Nabard or Sidbi or Hudco. Why is it that you (banks) don't want to do it yourself?” Sitharaman said. “Banks can push even more.” She said PSL should no longer be assessed merely through numerical targets but by whether credit is timely, adequate and productive. “PSL should be seen as an opportunity to deepen formal credit, expand the customer base, create stronger enterprises, and support broad-based economic growth,” she said. Sitharaman also asked banks to incorporate climate resilience into agricultural lending through credit products that encourage high-yielding and climate-resilient varieties, chemical-free farming, water conservation and micro-irrigation.