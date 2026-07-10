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FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet heads of public sector banks on Monday

The move came at a time when FCNR(B) deposit inflows weakened sharply, with net inflows dropping to just $946 million in FY26 from $7.1 billion in FY25

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 11:39 PM IST
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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to meet heads of public sector banks (PSBs) on Monday to review progress of foreign currency deposit mobilisation excercise being undertaken by them.

In a bid to attract foreign currency deposits by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), the Reserve Bank of India last month withdrew, till September 30, interest rate ceiling on fresh Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) deposits of 3-5 years' maturity.

The move came at a time when FCNR(B) deposit inflows weakened sharply, with net inflows dropping to just $946 million in FY26 from $7.1 billion in FY25.

The Finance Minister will chair a meeting of public sector banks and financial institutions, including IDBI Bank, on mobilisation of FCNR(B) deposits, Overseas Foreign Currency Bonds and External Commercial Borrowings on July 13, sources said.

Under the new arrangement, the RBI is offering a concessional foreign exchange swap facility to banks for FCNR(B) deposits with maturities ranging from three to five years. This significantly reduces the cost banks incur in hedging foreign currency exposure.

Besides, the RBI also announced a concessional forex swap facility to encourage PSUs to raise ECBs until September 30, 2026.

State-owned enterprises, particularly central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), typically raise around $1012 billion annually through ECBs.

Given the current window of opportunity and the 3 per cent cost advantage available, many are expected to front-load their borrowing plans.

SBI Research, in a report, said the concessional forex swap facility to incentivise ECB issuances by PSUs should accelerate such borrowings in overseas markets and this would help them access funds at competitive net pricing.

It would reverse the decline in total ECB/ foreign currency convertible bond (FCCB) flows, which fell by around 30 per cent in FY26 to $42.9 billion from $61.2 billion in FY25, it said.

According to sources, the finance minister may exhort them to increase credit flow towards productive sectors of the economy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerPSB

First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 11:39 PM IST

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