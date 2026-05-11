Why food irradiation in India faces viability test despite export promise

India produces more mangoes than any country. In FY2024-25 alone, India produced around 22.8 million metric tonnes of mangoes. Yet, the country exports only around 30,000 MT of mangoes a year. India is also the world’s largest producer of spices and the second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables. But almost 30 to 40 per cent of the production is lost between harvest and consumption.

Food irradiation, a process used to extend the shelf life of perishable food items, was expected to help address this problem. But decades after the technology was introduced, food irradiation in India remains limited in scale and reach.

What is food irradiation? Food irradiation is a technology that uses controlled ionising radiation to extend the shelf life of food by killing pests, insects, microbes and pathogens. The process also slows sprouting and ripening. It is used to preserve and process food items, including potatoes, onions, spices, mangoes, cereals, pulses, and oilseeds. Despite its name, the process does not make food radioactive and is used as a cold treatment method. For exports, irradiation is often used as a phytosanitary treatment, meaning it helps meet the quarantine rules of importing countries. Food irradiation was expected to help reduce post-harvest losses while improving India’s export readiness for perishable agricultural products. The first food irradiation plant in Navi Mumbai became operational in 2000. Twenty-six years later, India has only 18 more plants, according to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). Moreover, only four food irradiation facilities are certified for exports, and these are largely used for mango shipments.

Too few plants, too far from farms In FY2024-25, India’s foodgrain output stood at 357.73 million MT, and horticulture output was 362.08 MT. However, only up to 10 per cent of the produce goes through the irradiation process, said RP Gupta, former director of the National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation (NHRDF) in Nashik, Maharashtra. The process is widely used only for onions and export-oriented mangoes, Gupta said, adding that farmers and traders are not “convinced to use the process yet". The gap lies in maintenance, awareness and adoption. The cost of setting up a food irradiation plant is around ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore, excluding land cost, government data show. On a daily basis, however, these plants can process a maximum of 30 tonnes.

According to Pawanexh Kohli, founding CEO of the National Centre for Cold-chain Development (NCCD), irradiation plants are a "waste of time". He said irradiation facilities are significantly more capital-intensive than integrated packhouses, while handling lower volumes. “A modern packhouse can handle two tonnes per hour, while irradiation facilities are far more complicated and process lower volumes,” he said. But the challenge extends beyond the economics of operating irradiation plants. Since most produce is consumed domestically, demand for irradiation treatment remains limited outside export-oriented supply chains. Venu Gopal Chintada, partner at Sathguru Catalysers, a private equity firm focused on food and agriculture, said the technology has struggled to scale because of high infrastructure costs and limited economic incentives for farmers. “Farmers have no incentive to do this because they do not get enhanced pricing,” he said, adding that improved quality often does not translate into better returns at the farm level.

Export ambitions and certification gap Despite being one of the world’s largest producers of fruits, vegetables and spices, India exports only a fraction of its agricultural output. Yet demand for Indian produce, particularly mangoes, remains strong in global markets. A recent report by The Wall Street Journal highlighted the growing demand for Indian mangoes in the US, where importers said shipments often sell out within hours despite prices touching $50-60 per box. The gap, however, remains glaring. The US lifted a 20-year ban on the import of Indian mangoes in 2007 on one condition: every fruit should go through the irradiation process at a USDA-certified plant before packaging. Despite skyrocketing demand, India currently has only four US-approved food irradiation facilities — two in Maharashtra, one in Gujarat and one in Karnataka.

India’s mango export value to the US reached $10 million in FY24, up 130 per cent from the previous year. In FY25, India’s export volume of the fruit reached 29,938 MT. But the entire trade flow depends on these four certified facilities, creating bottlenecks during the peak export season. The MSAMB facility in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, among the busiest in the country, can irradiate around five tonnes of Alphonso mangoes per day and operates at or near capacity during the April-to-June export window. Last year, the US rejected 25 metric tonnes of mango consignments from India , resulting in an estimated loss of $500,000, or ₹4.2 crore, reportedly due to a documentation error by facility staff during the inspection process.

Uttar Pradesh, which produces more than a quarter of India’s mangoes and is home to premium varieties such as Dasheri, Langra and Chausa, has no USDA-approved irradiation facility. As a result, exports of these varieties become logistically challenging and more expensive, with farmers often preferring domestic sales over transporting perishable fruit across states for treatment before shipment. Policy push Last year, the Centre announced a ₹1,000 crore outlay to support the setting up of 50 multi-product food irradiation units across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana. The facilities are expected to strengthen food safety, extend the shelf life of agri-food products across the supply chain, and improve India’s export readiness.

But experts remain divided on whether adding more plants alone will solve the problem. Even though the government has subsidised irradiation facilities in India, adoption remains limited and mostly seasonal. Gupta said the adoption of irradiation facilities remains limited as most Indian agricultural produce is consumed domestically or exported to neighbouring markets where irradiation is not mandatory. “Mango exports to the US and Europe are irradiated. But exports to the Gulf countries generally do not require irradiation,” he said. Kohli argued that India’s larger challenge lies in the lack of aggregation centres and packhouse infrastructure near farms. “Packhouses can serve a wider basket of fruits and vegetables, package them, treat them for export and domestic use,” he said.