Foreign firms' investment intensity in India has fallen since FY20: EAC-PM

Those high-intensity outliers disappeared during the pandemic and have not re-emerged. Instead, the post-pandemic recovery has been driven by a broad-based increase in investment intensity among firms around the median of the distribution.
“An absence of this spike in recent years can be explained by an absence of ‘superstar firms’ operating in sub sectors expected to drive global factor productivity going forward, i.e., generative artificial intelligence and related sub-sectors,” said the paper, adding that such firms are typically able to scale innovations, invest heavily in research and development and generate higher returns on investment.
At the firm level, the paper found evidence of downward pressure on investment despite rising average profitability, with marginal profitability of new capital declining after the pandemic. Companies can therefore remain profitable on their existing assets while holding back fresh capital expenditure if they do not expect the next unit of investment to generate comparable returns, it said.