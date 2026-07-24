Foreign firms rent 105 mn sq ft space since 2022 to establish GCCs in India

Foreign companies are actively setting up global capability centres (GCCs) in India, with nearly 105 million sq ft of prime office space taken on rent by them since 2022 across seven major cities, according to Colliers.

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Friday released a report on 'GCCs in India: Global leadership through scale, competitiveness, talent & innovation'.

"India continues to be the most preferred destination for GCCs, underpinned by its deep and diverse talent pool, cost competitiveness, robust technology ecosystem, and favourable business environment," the consultant said.

There were more than 2,100 GCCs in India at the end of 2025 and the number is projected to grow at over 4,000 centres by 2030, as per the report.

The rising number of GCCs is increasingly influencing office space demand. During January 2022 and June 2026 period, foreign firms, largely from the US, have rented 104.6 million sq ft of office spaces to set up GCCs across top-seven office markets. This accounted for nearly 37 per cent of the total office leasing. In January-June period this year, GCCs have leased 16.6 million sq ft of Grade A office space, up about 30 per cent on an annual basis. Their share in the total leasing has risen to 46 per cent. The seven major cities are Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata.